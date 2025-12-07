iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

