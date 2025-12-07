Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 1,820,249 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 502,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 176,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $26.08 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 120,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,827.76. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,207,325 shares of company stock worth $23,174,315. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

