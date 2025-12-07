Marshall Wace LLP Has $66.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $66,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $741.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $793.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $989.84.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total transaction of $90,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,062.82. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total value of $2,115,774.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,658.94. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,276. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.