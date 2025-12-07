Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $47,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $313,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,571.98. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,353. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 2.3%

AJG opened at $239.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $238.65 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.87.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

