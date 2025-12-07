Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1,429.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 409.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $242.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.86.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.42.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

