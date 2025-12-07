Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,574 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,029,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $710,801.52. The trade was a 24.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 127,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,443 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

