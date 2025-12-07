Marshall Wace LLP Sells 75,596 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,596 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Qiagen worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.4% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.04 on Friday. Qiagen N.V. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

