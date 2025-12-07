Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 326,081 AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 326,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,008,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 127,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AMETEK by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $199.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

