Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.91% of Ringcentral worth $48,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ringcentral by 49.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ringcentral news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,924.40. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 14,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $415,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 349,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,453.38. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,280. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Ringcentral Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:RNG opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 212.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Ringcentral’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

