Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.60% of EastGroup Properties worth $53,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,977,000 after acquiring an additional 207,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.4%

EGP stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $188.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.