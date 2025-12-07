Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,326,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,661,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.43% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $253,881,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 234.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,752,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after buying an additional 2,630,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,352,000 after buying an additional 1,523,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 6,675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,243,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,415 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.