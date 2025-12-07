Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,266,514 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.