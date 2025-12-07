Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 9,577.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968,548 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.83% of OneStream worth $56,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,719 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,524,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in OneStream by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,037,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in OneStream by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after buying an additional 2,828,209 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $170,185.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,336.49. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 118,943 shares of company stock worth $2,191,785 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $18.36 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.16 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on OneStream in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

