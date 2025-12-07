Marshall Wace LLP Buys 760,756 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,756 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Viper Energy worth $43,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.