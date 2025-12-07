Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 2,463,880 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2,258.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $44,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KeyCorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 575,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 175.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 447,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 284,928 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.26 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. UBS Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

