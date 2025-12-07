GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $882,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Palomar by 556.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $67,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 59,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,858.04. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $36,204.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,434.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,771. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Palomar Stock Performance

Palomar stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.The business had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

