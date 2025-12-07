First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $75,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 57.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 89,958 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,061,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,612,000 after purchasing an additional 671,868 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,354.91. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

