NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of NiSource worth $78,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,422,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,766,000 after purchasing an additional 578,061 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 12.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,243,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,850,000 after buying an additional 124,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,734,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,381,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,017,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

NYSE NI opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

