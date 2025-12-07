First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,447,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of BCE worth $74,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BCE by 99.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,006,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,281 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 256,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,020,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 155,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BCE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.62%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.