Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $79,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

SSD opened at $169.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

