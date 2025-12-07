GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 661.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,582,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 75.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $670,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,835,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.65 and a 52 week high of $310.60.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.05, for a total value of $492,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 440,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,499,684.30. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.62, for a total value of $126,562.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,111,628.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,601 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

