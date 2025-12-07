First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 9,379 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $73,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $232.31 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.10.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

