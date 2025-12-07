First Trust Advisors LP Buys 137,392 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $71,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,192,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $65,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,459.35. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,340.93. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 2,000 shares valued at $452,871. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

