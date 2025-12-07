First Trust Advisors LP Has $70.53 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521,864 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.36% of United Bankshares worth $70,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 261.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,281.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 528.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Bankshares by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price objective on United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

