First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 217,595 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $77,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,606 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,332,000 after buying an additional 196,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,695,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,235,000 after buying an additional 530,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AstraZeneca by 35.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2%

AZN stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $279.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

