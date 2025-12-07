BlackBerry Limited $BB Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.65% of BlackBerry worth $72,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $95,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 69.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,064,000 after buying an additional 9,442,676 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 137.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,788,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.50 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,917.68. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,566.60. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 88,565 shares of company stock worth $423,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

