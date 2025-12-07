First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,686,190 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $82,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,070,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 130,931 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 439,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 193,826 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.