Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Toast worth $83,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 331.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toast by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $86,650,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Toast by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $232,206.80. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,781.92. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $268,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 898,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,949,771. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $35.68 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.