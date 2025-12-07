First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,923,091 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,923,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Regions Financial worth $83,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $26.29 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

