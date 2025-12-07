First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of FirstEnergy worth $84,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 218,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.