Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,962 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $93,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,957,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 925,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after buying an additional 330,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CCEP opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

