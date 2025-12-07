Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 139,883 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. $JRVR

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,883 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of James River Group worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in James River Group by 684.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,162,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $5.95 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $273.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

View Our Latest Report on James River Group

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.