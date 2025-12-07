IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.40% of IDACORP worth $87,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 123,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 32.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 545.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $8,659,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

