Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $67.33

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $82,641.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,794.22. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $34,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,530.40. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,398 shares of company stock valued at $200,433. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 648,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 78,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 63,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 212.38% and a net margin of 2.64%.TriNet Group’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

