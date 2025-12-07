Cintas Corporation $CTAS Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cintas worth $89,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

