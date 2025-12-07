Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Robinhood Markets worth $85,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,942,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,487 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 921,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,261,000 after acquiring an additional 868,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets
In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,150.40. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,099,236 shares of company stock valued at $525,040,481. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.43.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
