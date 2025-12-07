Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Robinhood Markets worth $85,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,942,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,487 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 921,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,261,000 after acquiring an additional 868,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,150.40. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,099,236 shares of company stock valued at $525,040,481. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

