First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $88,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $66.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.86 to $66.67 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

