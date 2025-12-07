Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 546,446 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,575.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 471,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

