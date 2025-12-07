Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International stock opened at $595.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $565.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.07. CACI International, Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $632.77.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.65. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 target price on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CACI International from $639.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $600.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

