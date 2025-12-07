Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Kadant Inc $KAI

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,019,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kadant by 148.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $186,570.09. Following the sale, the director owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,544.31. The trade was a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $405,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $865,715.76. This represents a 31.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $288.48 on Friday. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $244.87 and a 12-month high of $420.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

