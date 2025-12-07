Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,452,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,391,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 635,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,125,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 640,552 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,284 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $78,927.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,155.52. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,087 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $52,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 76,751 shares in the company, valued at $982,412.80. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,501 shares of company stock worth $171,305. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

