FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $321.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $61,326,372. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.