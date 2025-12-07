Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.1040. 6,796,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,845,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.