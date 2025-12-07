Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $894.81 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $894,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 167,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $44,140,000. Finally, F m Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 88,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,671,107. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $673.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research set a $718.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.