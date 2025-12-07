Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells $441,975.00 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Frankel sold 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $441,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 630,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,145,249. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

