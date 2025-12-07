Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Biogen worth $291,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $284,358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 153.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Biogen by 190.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 624,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 409,591 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 739,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 283,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4%

BIIB stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $185.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

