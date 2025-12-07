Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.81% of Match Group worth $294,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Match Group by 139.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 230,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,545 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,675.52. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

