Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

