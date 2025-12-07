Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,975 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $190.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $380,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,029.96. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,944. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,846. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

