The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Trade Desk worth $243,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trade Desk by 168.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after buying an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Trade Desk stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $139.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

